Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

