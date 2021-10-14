JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

