JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 154,840 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.96% of Central Pacific Financial worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,905,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

