Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.