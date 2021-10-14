iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.58% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,839,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $128.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.90.

