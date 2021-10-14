Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

