JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Ameris Bancorp worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 264,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

