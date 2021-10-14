Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

