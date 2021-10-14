JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 297,933 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.34% of NOW worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.