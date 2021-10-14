Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 586,497 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,869 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

