Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 1,850 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $17,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SigmaTron International stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.