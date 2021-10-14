Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 1,850 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $17,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

