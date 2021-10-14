Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACBI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.