Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JMPLY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

