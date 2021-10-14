Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

