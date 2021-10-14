Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.