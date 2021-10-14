Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

