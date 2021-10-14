Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

