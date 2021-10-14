Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 39,889 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Neogen worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 26.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after acquiring an additional 111,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

