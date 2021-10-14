Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,087 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,231.15 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

