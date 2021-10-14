Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 109,275 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 11,026.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.35 and a beta of -0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,150 shares of company stock worth $6,634,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

