Bank of Montreal Can Sells 40,997 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

