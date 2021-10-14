57,604 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

PK stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

