Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.14 Million Position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 325,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

