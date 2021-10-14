Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,503 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 168.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 180,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.