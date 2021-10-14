AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

