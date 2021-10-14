Mary Lou Burke Sells 2,780 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BFAM opened at $158.98 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

