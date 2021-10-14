Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report sales of $512.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.48 million and the highest is $527.85 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $412.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

SBNY opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.31. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $307.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

