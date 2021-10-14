First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FCAL stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

