First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
FCAL stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $57.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
