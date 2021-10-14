Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of ADI opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.94. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

