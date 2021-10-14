Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.