Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.24.

DNUT stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768 in the last ninety days.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

