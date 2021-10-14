Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.30.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

