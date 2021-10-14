The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,942,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

