The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Balchem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $149.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.14. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $154.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.