The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 46,732 C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.30% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 103.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. C&F Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.58.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI).

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.