The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

