The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

