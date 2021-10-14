The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $2.61 Million in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.46% of First Northwest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $179.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

