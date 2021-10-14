The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $2.83 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIDI opened at 8.30 on Thursday. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 8.33.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

