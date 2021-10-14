The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

