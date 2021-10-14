Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Strategic Education worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 43.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

