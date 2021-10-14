Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Insider Purchases C$59,343.24 in Stock

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) insider ETF Managers Trust acquired 24,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,343.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,666,471 shares in the company, valued at C$28,466,189.24.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.16 million.

