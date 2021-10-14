Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 6,700 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

