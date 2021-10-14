Emeka Chukwu Sells 890 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SMTC stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
