Emeka Chukwu Sells 890 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SMTC stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

