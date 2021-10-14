11,418 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

