BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 72.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $105,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $331.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.16. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

