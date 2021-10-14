Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $78,000 Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,794 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GEVO opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

