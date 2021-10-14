BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $37,000 Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $278.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

