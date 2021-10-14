BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $41,000 Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QAD were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QAD by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in QAD by 5.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QAD by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.48 on Thursday. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

