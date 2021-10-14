BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,208 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QAD were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in QAD by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in QAD by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in QAD by 5.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

